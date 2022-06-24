Gov. Kay Ivey, state lawmakers react to Supreme Court abortion rights ruling

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Lawmakers from across Alabama are reacting to Friday morning’s Supreme Court ruling that ends constitutional protections for abortion.

Governor Kay Ivey (R):

“Today is a giant step forward for our country as, after decades, Roe is finally overturned. Folks, after almost 50 years of standing up for unborn babies, our prayers have been answered.

“The fight continues, though. Here in Alabama, we have been preparing for this day when the decision-making authority on abortion is rightfully returned to the states. In 2019, I was proud to sign into law the Alabama Human Life Protection Act, which is one of the strongest bans on abortion in the country. Currently, there is a halt by a federal judge on the enforcement of that law, but now that Roe is overturned, the state will immediately ask the court to strike down any legal barriers to enforcing this law. As I noted when I signed the Alabama Human Life Protection Act, every life is precious and a sacred gift from God. We will not relent in our efforts. Ensuring this 2019 law can be enforced is the next and very critical step to protecting our babies.

“This is a historic day, and I could not be more proud as a governor, a Christian and a woman to see this misguided and detrimental decision overturned.”

Alabama Lt. Gov. Will Ainsworth (R):

“As we celebrate today’s Supreme Court ruling, which overturns the abomination of Roe v. Wade and represents a significant step toward protecting unborn life, we should pause to remember and pray for the almost 64 million innocent souls that have been lost to the abortion-on-demand industry.”

“Alabama’s Republican Legislature has been preparing for this day, and with the nation’s strongest pro-life law already on our books along with an amendment opposing abortion cemented in our state constitution, unborn life has found a safe haven within our borders.”

U.S. Congressman Robert Aderholt (R):

“Roe v. Wade was decided by appointed judges when I was seven years old, precluding elected legislative bodies from deciding this issue.”

“Therefore, today is a watershed moment in the fight for life. The Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade is a landmark in the effort to protect the most vulnerable among us and guarantee their right to life and liberty.”

“Of course, this does not mean the end of abortions in the United States. The decision on Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization only returns the responsibility of protecting the unborn to elected officials, and each state will govern independently on the issue, meaning that the fight for life will continue in many places across the country.”

“As a co-chair for the Congressional Coalition on Adoption, I believe this can be a turning point for Congress to expand our efforts to ensure a safe future for our nation’s children—born and unborn. I hope to see a shift towards adoptive services as an alternative to an abortion.”

“I pray for our nation and that this decision from the Supreme Court begins to bring our country back together as we protect the lives of the unborn.”

U.S. Senator Richard Shelby (R):

“The 1973 Supreme Court decision in Roe v. Wade was unconstitutional, and the High Court has now reversed that decision. It is our moral and ethical duty to protect the dignity of human life, particularly when it comes to the unborn. Today’s decision by the Supreme Court justly upholds the writings of our Constitution and allows us to preserve innocent human life. This is welcome news.”

U.S. Senator Tommy Tuberville (R):

“The Supreme Court decision is a victory for life and for Alabamians, like myself, who believe in the protection of the unborn,” said Senator Tuberville. “As a Christian, I believe life begins at conception, and that’s why I signed a ‘friend of the court’ brief in support of this law. This case reignited a discussion on the important role of the American family in our country and the need to protect life at every stage. I hope we don’t let this passion stop here, and we continue to discuss how we can protect the unborn and help vulnerable mothers.”

“After months of a disgraceful public pressure campaign and failed efforts from Democrats to force their extreme and unpopular abortion-on-demand agenda on the American people, I’m glad the Court didn’t bow to outside pressure and maintained their judicial independence.”

Alabama Democrats Chair Rep. Chris England:

“Because of laws passed by our Republican legislature, abortion services will likely be illegal in Alabama - a felony that could force doctors to face up to 99 years in prison for providing medical care to their patients, even in the case of rape.

Republican legislators and appointed judges think they should be sitting between you and your doctor while making medical decisions.

Republican politicians will claim this is a win for “life” in a state with high infant mortality rates, a Black maternal mortality crisis, and countless other public health crises. They refuse to expand Medicaid, providing free lifesaving healthcare access to Alabama families - or do anything else that actually sanctifies life for Alabamians. Now, their law will block abortion access in Alabama, negatively affecting women with the fewest resources the most.

While the Supreme Court has turned back the clock back decades on our freedoms - Alabama Democrats still stand strongly for Alabamians’ freedom to make their own medical decisions - especially their right to abortion.

In the meantime, we need Democrats in Washington to act and pass laws that protect abortion access for all Americans. We need federal action now.”

