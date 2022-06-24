Deals
Financial Minute
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Travel TVL
Star Market Contest
Become a WAFF Weather Kid
Publix Summer Favorites Bracket
Advertisement

Glencoe K9 assists officer in drug investigation, arrest

Drug trafficking investigation in Etowah Co.
Drug trafficking investigation in Etowah Co.(Etowah County Sheriff's Office)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Jun. 24, 2022 at 1:37 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ETOWAH Co., Ala. (WBRC) - A Georgia woman faces drug charges in Etowah County following an arrest and investigation, according to Sheriff Jonathan Horton.

Horton said Natasha Deanna Scott, 45, of Atlanta, is charged with Drug Trafficking (Methamphetamine) and Carrying Pistol Without a Permit.

On June 23, 2022 Officer Joseph Richey with the Glencoe Police Department initiated a traffic stop on Scott for a tint violation. During the course of the traffic stop,
Officer Richey deployed his K9 partner Dexter. According to Richey, Dexter gave a positive indication of illegal narcotics present.

Drug trafficking investigation in Etowah Co.
Drug trafficking investigation in Etowah Co.(Etowah County Sheriff's Office)

During the search of the vehicle approximately 4.4 pounds of Methamphetamine and one handgun was recovered, according to officials.

Scott was arrested and is being held in the Etowah County Jail on a $102,000.00 cash bond.

Drug trafficking investigation in Etowah Co.
Drug trafficking investigation in Etowah Co.(Etowah County Sheriff's Office)

The Etowah County Drug Enforcement Unit, Glencoe Police Department, and the FBI North Alabama Criminal Enterprise Task Force participated in the case.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Subscribe to our WBRC newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nicholas James Olberding
Suspect arrested in Madison Police standoff facing slew of charges
A Huntsville store owner is losing business over construction.
Huntsville store owner faces business issues due to road closures
Police believe the two men left the scene in a light-colored vehicle
Madison Police looking to identify two suspects in Walmart theft
Juul accounts for nearly 50% of the U.S. e-cigarette market.
FDA orders all Juul electronic cigarettes removed from US market
Madison couple killed in fatal motorcycle crash near Rogersville

Latest News

Carrie Anne King was known to have warrants with the Scottsboro Police Department for...
Scottsboro woman arrested on drug-related charges, financial exploitation of the elderly
Ditto Landing
Ditto Landing hosting Independence Day celebration
ADPH: More than 1.3M positive COVID-19 cases
Gov. Kay Ivey
Gov. Kay Ivey, state lawmakers react to Supreme Court abortion rights ruling