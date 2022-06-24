Glencoe K9 assists officer in drug investigation, arrest

ETOWAH Co., Ala. (WBRC) - A Georgia woman faces drug charges in Etowah County following an arrest and investigation, according to Sheriff Jonathan Horton.

Horton said Natasha Deanna Scott, 45, of Atlanta, is charged with Drug Trafficking (Methamphetamine) and Carrying Pistol Without a Permit.

On June 23, 2022 Officer Joseph Richey with the Glencoe Police Department initiated a traffic stop on Scott for a tint violation. During the course of the traffic stop,

Officer Richey deployed his K9 partner Dexter. According to Richey, Dexter gave a positive indication of illegal narcotics present.

Drug trafficking investigation in Etowah Co. (Etowah County Sheriff's Office)

During the search of the vehicle approximately 4.4 pounds of Methamphetamine and one handgun was recovered, according to officials.

Scott was arrested and is being held in the Etowah County Jail on a $102,000.00 cash bond.

Drug trafficking investigation in Etowah Co. (Etowah County Sheriff's Office)

The Etowah County Drug Enforcement Unit, Glencoe Police Department, and the FBI North Alabama Criminal Enterprise Task Force participated in the case.

