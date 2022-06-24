Franklin Co. Rescue Squad President arrested, squad inactive for past two years

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Franklin County deputies arrested the president of the Franklin County Rescue Squad after investigators discovered he stole more than $13,000 in taxpayer money.

Franklin County Sheriff Shannon Oliver said John Brackin Jr. admitted to using money provided to the rescue squad for his personal use.

According to the squad’s Facebook page, it is a nonprofit organization.

WAFF found out the organization’s non-profit tax status was revoked five years ago by the IRS for inactivity. The building also appears to be abandoned.

President of the Alabama Association of Rescue Squads, Brian Bailey, said the Franklin County squad had broken ties with the association nearly two years ago.

He said it’s not a requirement for a squad to be a part of the association, but the squad in Franklin County did not represent the key values of the other Alabama rescue squads.

John Brackin Jr. served as president of the Franklin County Rescue Squad until his recent arrest.

The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office had received complaints about a “large sum” of money missing in April.

Investigators traced the funds back to Brackin, who they said admitted to using public money for things like food, gas, prescription drugs and even video games.

Chris Ozbirn, who works in the Russellville archives next to the rescue squad building, said she hadn’t seen anyone there for awhile.

“Well you know, it’s like sporadic,” Ozbirn said. “It has been months since I’ve seen anybody.”

Attorney Roger Bedford said the county is confident that this issue can be resolved.

“We fully support the prosecution to recover the funds that have been misdirected from the taxpayers,” Bedford said.

County officials said this squad is not recognized as an active rescue squad and it will no longer receive county funds.

We will continue to monitor Brackin’s case as we learn more.

