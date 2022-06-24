Financial Friday: 5 tips to crush a virtual job interview

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Virtual job interviews became the norm during the pandemic, but the trend is continuing. So, if you’ve never done a virtual interview there are some things you can do beforehand to make it a success.

WAFF talked to Kaeshier Fernandez who is a Financial Education Coordinator at Redstone Federal Credit Union. He works with high school and college students regularly and helps prepare them for success.

He’s come up with 5 easy tips to help you prepare and crush a virtual interview.

Frame your shot : First, he recommends you frame your shot correctly. Make sure you’re centered in the shot, not too far off to the side. Make sure your camera or laptop is at eye level and your not getting a nostril shot.

Light: This is very important! If you’re not lit properly the interviewee can’t see your face. He recommends either using natural light from a window or buying a ring light. Make sure the lighting is always in front of your face, and there’s not a window behind you or you will have too much backlight and be silouetted.

Have a solid foundation: You don’t want to be in the middle of a job interview and drop your phone! So make sure your phone is on a tripod-like stand. They’re fairly inexpensive and can make your camera much more stable. If you’re doing the interview with your laptop, he recommends making sure it’s on a solid surface.

Keep eye contact: “Yes, make eye contact, even during a virtual interview,” said Fernandez. He says to figure out where your camera is on your phone or laptop and be sure to maintain that contact. He says it’s important to look engaged and not off to the side of the camera, which can also be distracting for your future boss.

Practice makes perfect: Practice your flow of dialogue in the car, in the shower, or even during a mock interview with a friend. Fernandez says this will help you during the interview speak without using crutch words, for example, “like” and “um.”

