Finally Friday Forecast

By Abigail Degler
Published: Jun. 24, 2022 at 12:08 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
No real relief from the heat yet as we track another day in the 90s.

Sunshine and little to no cloud coverage this afternoon. Not much in the chances for rain on your Friday, dealing with high pressure and drier air.

That changes for the weekend with rain finally moving back into our forecast! Much needed rain at this point will try to make its way in for Saturday, but at the moment Sunday looks like a better chance of seeing widespread rain.

With rain on the way, thanks to a cool front, we will see a brief dip in temperatures and a break in the 90s.

A little activity in the tropics to keep an eye on, but nothing looking to impact us at home just yet.

