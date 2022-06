HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Ditto Landing is hosting its 2022 Independence Day Celebration on Saturday.

The event is scheduled 5-9 p.m. There will be fireworks, live music and food trucks.

Admission is free and parking is $5 per car.

Good Vibe Tribe and JedEYE will be performing as the live music.

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.