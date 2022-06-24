Deals
Decatur man arrested for trafficking methamphetamine

Timothy Swanson
Timothy Swanson(Decatur Police Department)
By Charles Montgomery
Published: Jun. 24, 2022 at 4:53 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - North Alabama Drug Task Force agents and Decatur Police Department’s Vice/Narcotics Unit investigators arrested and charged a Decatur man on drug-related charges.

Agents arrested Timothy Swanson, 37, on June 22 at his residence.

During the arrest, agents discovered a trafficking amount of methamphetamine in Swanson’s possession. He was arrested on outstanding warrants for unlawful possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, carrying a pistol without a permit and additionally charged with trafficking methamphetamine.

Swanson was booked in the Morgan County Jail in lieu of a $5,900 bond.

During the arrest, agents also arrested Thomas Pruett, Daniel Bouchard, Dustin Dickens and Helen Wallace for loitering at Swanson’s residence. They were transported to the Morgan County Jail and booked in lieu of a $300 bond.

