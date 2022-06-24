Deals
Dayton murder suspect found dead in Falkville

By Charles Montgomery
Published: Jun. 23, 2022 at 8:51 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
FALKVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The body of a 32-year-old man was found in a car in Falkville on Thursday.

According to Morgan County Coroner, Jeff Chunn, Falkville police officers discovered the body of Dante Hawes, from Dayton, Ohio, in a car on Buster Road around 2 p.m.

Chunn said Hawes died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

According to Mike Swafford with the Morgan County Sheriff’s Office, Hawes was a suspect in the killing of his girlfriend and a young girl in Dayton on Wednesday.

