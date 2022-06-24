Check out Huntsville’s newest Comic Con

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - A new comic con is bringing comic books, characters and more to Huntsville.

The inaugural HuntsvilleCon Comic Book Convention & Pop Culture is happening at the Embassy Suites Hotel on Saturday, June 25.



As a long-time fan of comic books, pop-culture, cosplay, animation and more, promoter Carmine De Danto wanted to bring some style to the Huntsville Area. The event will have over 100 vendors selling comic books, magazines, toys, games, movies, television, anime, manga, wrestling, cosplay, artwork, sketches and apparel plus much more.

For those fans who really want to get in on the action, expect over $2,500 in door prizes.

Some celebrity guests include comic book legends, Greg LaRocque and Dan Fraga, wrestlers Demolition, writer and actor Matthew Atchley. Guests can take part in Pokémon Card Tournaments and Dungeons & Dragons, cosplay groups, contests and everything in between.



General Admission tickets are $20 and all kids under 11 are free! Cosplay and VIP Tickets are $50 and Platinum Tickets are $100.

HuntsvilleCon is happening from 10 a.m. - 5 p.m. at Embassy Suites Hotel at 800 Monroe Street. For more information and tickets, visit HuntsvilleCon.com.



