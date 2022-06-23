Caretaker arrested for allegedly stealing $91,000 from patient

DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - A Decatur woman was arrested following an investigation into a 79-year-old woman being financially exploited.

On June 16, it was reported that a 79-year-old believed she was being financially exploited by her caretaker, Melissa Ann Hale, 48. Through the course of an investigation, it was discovered that 29 checks totaling $91,000 were deposited into an account belonging to Hale without the victim’s permission.

On June 22, warrants were obtained for Hale’s arrest for the charges of first-degree theft of property and 10 counts of third-degree criminal possession of a forged instrument. Hale was arrested on June 23.

Hale was transported to the Morgan County Jail in lieu of a $165,000 bond set by a Morgan County Circuit Court Judge.

