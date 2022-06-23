Deals
Thursday Afternoon Forecast

By Abigail Degler
Published: Jun. 23, 2022 at 10:29 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Sunny and in the 90s, but now we are dealing with a little humidity this afternoon. Although temps are in the lower to middle 90s, it will feel closer to the triple digits.

Heat safety is still a must!

Mostly clear skies will continue into the evening tonight and drop our lows into the 60s and 70s.

Right back into the pattern for your Friday with highs in the 90s and sun shining for the majority of the afternoon hours. Our rain chances have been pushed off to the weekend, but we are still dealing with added moisture to the air. Humidity still a factor for your Friday feels like temperatures.

The 90s just won’t quit… Saturday and Sunday looking equally hot with added rain chances.

Next week we will likely break from the 90s and continue to see rain in our forecast.

