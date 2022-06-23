Deals
Tennessee fugitive still missing

Johnny Payne escaped from the Moccasin Bend Mental Health Institute on Saturday.
Johnny Payne
Johnny Payne(Alabama Department of Corrections)
By Charles Montgomery
Published: Jun. 23, 2022 at 3:52 PM CDT
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WAFF) - An inmate that escaped on Saturday in Chattanooga, Tennessee, is still on the run from law enforcement.

Johnny Payne escaped from the Moccasin Bend Mental Health Institute on Saturday. According to Marion County Sheriff Ronnie Burnette, Payne was spotted in North Alabama around 11 p.m. on Wednesday driving a stolen vehicle.

A pursuit began and continued through Scottsboro before Payne crashed his vehicle near Dutton.

Air units and ground units searched the area for several hours, but Payne was not found.

Payne has still not been captured by law enforcement.

On June 3, Payne escaped from the Elba Community-Based Facility. Payne was recaptured on June 5.

According to the Alabama Department of Corrections, Payne is a 5-foot-9 man, weighing 170 pounds, with blue eyes.

