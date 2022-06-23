Suspect detained in Madison Police stand-off

MADISON, Ala. (WAFF) - The Madison Police Department confirms that as of 10 p.m. Wednesday night, the man involved in the police standoff has been detained.

A witness near the scene told WAFF that they heard a gentleman screaming at police telling them he is heavily armed and using profanities.

According to the Madison Police Department, the unwanted guest committed two felonies and a misdemeanor tonight. Police later confirmed that those charges are, burglary to a residence, violation of a protection from abuse order and criminal trespassing.

Madison Police also say that there is a protection from abuse order against the man.

The witness also reports that they heard one shot fired and that law enforcement had guns drawn and were standing behind their vehicles in what appears to witnesses as a stand-off.

The Madison Police Department confirms that there was a shot fired into the air this evening and it was at that point that the man then barricaded himself in the home.

The Madison Police Department sent out a notification advising citizens to avoid the 200 block of Harborview Dr. for what it describes as a “Police Situation.”

Police later said that the incident occurred nearby on Shoreline Dr.

