Sharing encouragement through social media with Kaitlin Chappell Rogers

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - Social media can often be a dark place. But Kaitlin Chappell Rogers is sharing both the beautiful and harsh realities life brings, one post at a time.

Once a news reporter for WAFF 48, she’s now telling stories through a different lens. Her Instagram, @kaitlinchappellrogers, is a place where she often writes beautiful words about celebrating, mourning, growing and learning. While one photo shows her dressed to the nines on a perfect night out, another might show you the sleep-deprived mom trying not to let doubt creep in.

It’s a story we all know because it’s the story we all live. And Rogers wants to remind others that we all walk through the life the same way, one step at a time.

“It’s not perfect, but it’s real,” Rogers said about her own life. “I want people to look at my social media, and it’s easy to look at social media and see influencers and be like, ‘They’re life is perfect.’ But, I want people to look at mine and say, ‘She’s human, she relies on God, oh my gosh, it’s okay that I do the same thing.”

That love she has for writing and storytelling has led to two books, “Not From God,” and “Hey Little Flower Girl.” “Not From God” is about taking your thoughts captive and learning what is from God and what isn’t.

Although “Hey Little Flower Girl” is a children’s book, it shares a message we all need to be reminded of. Rogers shares that no job is too small to make a moment more beautiful.

An excerpt from the book reads, ““Hey Little Flower Girl” is a gift for every young girl playing a part in a bride’s special day, but it’s also a gift for anyone needing encouragement in their seemingly small moments.”

I don’t know about you, but that’s a message even I need to hear at 25-years-old. It also makes the perfect gift for any flower girl ahead of your big day! It is wedding season after all.

Rogers says that whether it be through an Instagram story, a blog post, or even a book, her goal is to remind people of their God-given purpose.

“I want people to know that your story matters no matter what,” Rogers said with confidence. “You could have started with nothing, and that is still something to God. In the world’s view of success, it’s not the same as what God sees. Everyone can be used for the glory of God and I think we forget that because we think we have to have 2 million followers to make a difference and that’s just not true.”

Whether you’re going through a season of celebration or sorrow, Rogers probably has some relatable words to share.

For more, you can follow along with her on Instagram and check out her website, kaitlinchappelrogers.com.

