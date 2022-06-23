Deals
Scottsboro man faces manslaughter charge after DeKalb County motorcycle crash

Matthew Wade Dabbs
Matthew Wade Dabbs(DeKalb County Sheriff's Office)
By WAFF 48 Digital Staff
Published: Jun. 23, 2022 at 11:30 AM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
FORT PAYNE, Ala. (WAFF) - A Scottsboro man was arrested in Jackson County last week on multiple charges including manslaughter and assault following an incident involving a motorcycle and a motor vehicle.

According to online court documents, Matthew Wade Dabbs, age 36, was arrested in Henagar by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office on Friday, June 17. Dabbs was located shortly after 8 p.m. by deputies of the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office. The deputies held Dabbs until a DeKalb County deputy could take him into custody for transport to the DeKalb County Detention Center.

Dabbs was arrested on the following charges:

  • Manslaughter
  • Second-Degree Assault
  • Leave the Scene of an Accident Resulting in Injury or Death
  • Failure to Aid with Injuries

The DeKalb Circuit Court indictment states the manslaughter charge is related to the death of William Travis Skinner.

The charge claims Dabbs struck a motorcycle being operated by Skinner leading to the reckless cause of his death. The indictment went on to claim the assault charge against Dabbs is related to the use of a motor vehicle in the assault of Shiann Sorrells.

The remaining charges stem from Dabbs not staying on the scene of the incident.

The charges resulted in a $100,000 bond for Dabbs.

