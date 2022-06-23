Russellville Police: verbal argument allegedly leads to deadly stabbing

RUSSELLVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - One man is in custody following a stabbing incident in Russellville on Wednesday night.

According to Russellville Police Chief Chris Hargett, officers responded to reports of a stabbing on Cotaco Street around 10:30 p.m. on June 22. The officers found an unresponsive male with a stab wound to his torso. That male was later identified as Richard Anthony Davis.

Witnesses told officers of a verbal argument turning physical between the victim and another male allegedly leading to the stabbing. The witnesses identified the other male as 31-year-old Tyler Blake Garrison.

At 3:30 a.m. on Thursday, Garrison was taken into custody by patrol officers at the same address as the earlier incident. He has been charged with murder.

The following charges were added during the arrest:

Drug Trafficking

Possession of Controlled Substance - two counts

First-Degree Possession of Marijuana

