Russellville Police: verbal argument allegedly leads to deadly stabbing

Tyler Garrison
Tyler Garrison(Russellville Police Department)
By WAFF 48 Digital Staff
Published: Jun. 23, 2022 at 12:18 PM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
RUSSELLVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - One man is in custody following a stabbing incident in Russellville on Wednesday night.

According to Russellville Police Chief Chris Hargett, officers responded to reports of a stabbing on Cotaco Street around 10:30 p.m. on June 22. The officers found an unresponsive male with a stab wound to his torso. That male was later identified as Richard Anthony Davis.

Witnesses told officers of a verbal argument turning physical between the victim and another male allegedly leading to the stabbing. The witnesses identified the other male as 31-year-old Tyler Blake Garrison.

At 3:30 a.m. on Thursday, Garrison was taken into custody by patrol officers at the same address as the earlier incident. He has been charged with murder.

The following charges were added during the arrest:

  • Drug Trafficking
  • Possession of Controlled Substance - two counts
  • First-Degree Possession of Marijuana

