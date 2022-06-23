Old Town Stockhouse: One of our favorite restaurants on the Tennessee River

GUNTERSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - If you are looking for a new place to eat lunch or dinner, look no further than Guntersville at Old Town Stock House!

Old Town Stock House has become a staple of the cuisine offered on the banks of the Tennessee River. Chef/Owner Crystal McKone graduated from the University of Alabama and moved to New York to further her culinary expertise.

While in Manhattan, McKone earned a degree in Culinary Arts from The French Culinary Institute, now the International Culinary Center. Now, McKone is back in Alabama with her own restaurant sharing her creations.

Up until this year, Old Town Stock House only served dinner. Now, there is a brand-new lunch menu! The dinner menu feature a variety of options from steak and escargot to local produce in salads.

On the lunch menu, there are sandwiches, nachos and even a flipper’s beef hot dog. Visit Old Town Stockhouse next tie you’re in Guntersville!

