Nice breeze today with sunshine and highs in the middle 90s

A light breeze and some cloud cover overnight has prevented any widespread fog development, a few spots near bodies of water and low lying areas may have some patchy light fog to start.

Fair skies are overhead as we start this Thursday morning with warm temps in the middle 70s. Forecast highs will be lower today along with lower humidity levels thanks to a somewhat breezy north wind between 5 and 15 miles per hour, highs will reach the low to middle 90s. We will stay mostly clear overnight with slightly cooler lows in the upper 60s for Friday morning. A few more clouds will push in for Friday afternoon with highs staying in the middle 90s.

The weekend forecast looks ok for now with high temperatures in the middle to upper 90s for both Saturday and Sunday. We will have plenty of dry hours to enjoy some fun in the sun, but isolated to scattered rain showers and thunderstorms will be possible both afternoons. Better coverage of the rainfall and thunderstorms is anticipated for Sunday.

A cooldown is coming next week as our temperatures will be more seasonal in the upper 80s to lower 90s. Needed rainfall and thunderstorms will be possible each day.

