Deals
Financial Minute
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Travel TVL
Star Market Contest
Become a WAFF Weather Kid
Publix Summer Favorites Bracket
Advertisement

Mississippi county to pay $2.75M in diabetic inmate’s death

Lawmakers vote to cap insulin costs
Lawmakers vote to cap insulin costs
By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 23, 2022 at 12:35 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUCEDALE, Miss. — A Mississippi county has agreed to a $2.75 million settlement in a federal lawsuit for the wrongful death of a insulin-dependent inmate held in the county jail.

William Joel Dixon died in his jail cell at the George County Regional Correctional Facility on Sept. 24, 2014, after seven days without insulin.

The George County jail’s former nurse, Carmon Sue Brannan, is serving a 15-year sentence for manslaughter for causing Dixon’s death.

The 28-year-old Dixon repeatedly begged for help but Brannan ignored him, blaming his symptoms on methamphetamine withdrawal.

The wrongful death lawsuit was filed on behalf of Dixon’s estate, his mother and his children.

Most Read

Nicholas James Olberding
Suspect arrested in Madison Police standoff facing slew of charges
Police believe the two men left the scene in a light-colored vehicle
Madison Police looking to identify two suspects in Walmart theft
Originally it was thought to be only 15 vehicles.
24 vehicles impacted by fire near Athens
Kevin Dukes (Source: WAFF)
Board of Education announces passing of Jackson County Schools Superintendent
Madison man faces manslaughter charge in drowning death of child
Madison man faces manslaughter charge in child pool death

Latest News

child vaccine
Tennessee GOP leaders urge delay of toddler COVID-19 shots
How Mississippians are celebrating Juneteenth weekend
How Mississippians are celebrating Juneteenth weekend
The Southeastern Conference and the Big 12 announced 10 matchups set for next January 28, a...
SEC/Big 12 Challenge matchups set for January 2023
(Source: MGN)
Tunica school district on path back to local control