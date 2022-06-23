Deals
Financial Minute
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Travel TVL
Star Market Contest
Become a WAFF Weather Kid
Publix Summer Favorites Bracket
Advertisement

Man impaled by wrought iron fence after fall from ladder while trimming trees, officials say

FILE PHOTO - According to the Wichita Fire Department, a man was trimming trees when he fell...
FILE PHOTO - According to the Wichita Fire Department, a man was trimming trees when he fell from a ladder and landed on a wrought iron fence like this one.(Brett Holmes Photography/Getty Images Pro via Canva)
By KWCH Staff and Emily Van de Riet
Published: Jun. 23, 2022 at 10:08 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH/Gray News) – A man is in critical condition after he was impaled by a wrought iron fence Wednesday morning in Kansas.

According to the Wichita Fire Department, the man was trimming trees when he fell from a ladder around 9:23 a.m. and landed on the fence. The fence went through the man’s right leg, officials said.

He was rushed to the hospital in critical condition.

No further details were given.

Copyright 2022 KWCH via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nicholas James Olberding
Suspect arrested in Madison Police standoff facing slew of charges
Police believe the two men left the scene in a light-colored vehicle
Madison Police looking to identify two suspects in Walmart theft
Originally it was thought to be only 15 vehicles.
24 vehicles impacted by fire near Athens
Kevin Dukes (Source: WAFF)
Board of Education announces passing of Jackson County Schools Superintendent
Madison man faces manslaughter charge in drowning death of child
Madison man faces manslaughter charge in child pool death

Latest News

Alabama Senator drafting bill to put cameras in special education classrooms
Alabama Senator drafting bill to put cameras in special education classrooms
During a conference where Amazon showcases some possible company advances, there was a video of...
Amazon’s Alexa could soon mimic voice of dead relatives
An artistic swimmer had to be rescued after she sank to the bottom of the pool.
'Shocking scene': Photos capture rescue of artistic swimmer
According to the FBI, Brian Laundrie confessed to Gabby Petito's death in a notebook found near...
Judge hears arguments from Gabby Petito’s parents in case against Brian Laundrie’s parents
Matthew Wade Dabbs
Scottsboro man faces manslaughter charge after DeKalb County motorcycle crash