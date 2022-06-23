Deals
HydroFest happening this weekend in Guntersville

By Davon Taylor
Published: Jun. 23, 2022 at 6:38 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - It’s a hot day in Guntersville but that’s not stopping crew-members from setting up for HydroFest taking place this weekend.

The HydroFest will be celebrating the 60th Anniversary of Roy Duby’s World Speed Record of 200.419 miles per hour.

The festivities are scheduled to run at the Lake from June 25 through June 26 .The gates to the event opens at 8:00am on both days . Several boats will be competing in this years competition including the H1 Unlimiteds, Grand Prix Americas and Pro Lite 5.

The Miss US from the state of Michigan will be making a grand appearance. This is the boat that has set the record speed Boat drivers compete for APBA Gold Cup title for the first time ever in Alabama.

Wendy Zahn, a volunteer for Hyrdofest, says, “Its a ton of fun, we have boats on the water-- three different classes, and it just a great experience to be outside in thos beautiful weather in Northern Alabama, having fun, with a great group of people.”

This racing tradition goes all the way back to the 1940s. For ticketing information, you can click here.

