Huntsville store owner faces business issues due to road closures

A Huntsville store owner is losing business over construction.
By Marisa Gjuraj
Published: Jun. 23, 2022 at 5:55 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Debbie Moore owns a small store in Madison County and she is doing all she can to keep her business afloat during a construction project that’s closed major roads nearby.

Moore has even spent much of her own money to create a road around the construction.

“I put a gravel road in the back of my property that cost me $7,000,” Moore said. “It would cut off a couple miles for my customers to come in the road.”

The construction on a roundabout at the intersection of Homer Nance Road and Jordan Road began June 1 and county workers estimate it will take five months to complete the $1 million project.

Meanwhile, Moore said she is starting to lose customers due to the road closures.

“I would say its probably cut in half,” Moore said about her customers. “Although some of the customers that are coming in said we come in just to support y’all.”

Moore also shared her concerns about how they did not leave a lane open for thru traffic.

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.

