How the Harvest 2 Table is helping others grow their own groceries

By Anna Mahan
Published: Jun. 23, 2022 at 3:36 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
HARVEST, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - If the summer’s warm weather has you wanting to test out your green thumb, join the club.

A program called Harvest 2 Table Farm School is helping folks learn more about gardening and how to take those crops from the field, to the dinner table. At their farm in Harvest, you can learn more about the importance of growing organic foods, and even taking care of some furry friends.

The program falls under the non-profit organization, The Lifestyle Journey, who’s mission is to help improve quality of life through health and education.

Learn more about Harvest 2 Table and how you can get involved at lifestylejourney.org.

