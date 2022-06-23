Heavy Police presence on Harborview Dr. in Madison

Deals
By Nick Kremer
Published: Jun. 22, 2022 at 8:12 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
MADISON, Ala. (WAFF) - There is a heavy police presence on Harborview Drive in Madison currently.

A witness near the scene told WAFF that they heard a gentleman screaming at police telling them he is heavily armed and using profanities.

The witness also reports that they heard one shot fired and that law enforcement had guns drawn and were standing behind their vehicles in what appears to witnesses as a stand-off.

