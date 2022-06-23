Hartselle Police investigating shooting

HARTSELLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Officers with the Hartselle Police Department are investigating a shooting that occurred on Thursday afternoon.

According to Hartselle PD, a vehicle was shot into from another vehicle near Frost and Crestline Streets. A juvenile in one of the vehicles was shot, but the injuries appear to be non-life threatening.

At this time, witnesses are being interviewed to determine who the suspects are.

This story will be updated once further information is released.

