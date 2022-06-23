Deals
Financial Minute
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Travel TVL
Star Market Contest
Become a WAFF Weather Kid
Publix Summer Favorites Bracket
Advertisement

Hartselle Police investigating shooting

Hartselle PD investigating shooting.
By Charles Montgomery
Published: Jun. 23, 2022 at 4:15 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARTSELLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Officers with the Hartselle Police Department are investigating a shooting that occurred on Thursday afternoon.

According to Hartselle PD, a vehicle was shot into from another vehicle near Frost and Crestline Streets. A juvenile in one of the vehicles was shot, but the injuries appear to be non-life threatening.

At this time, witnesses are being interviewed to determine who the suspects are.

This story will be updated once further information is released.

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nicholas James Olberding
Suspect arrested in Madison Police standoff facing slew of charges
Police believe the two men left the scene in a light-colored vehicle
Madison Police looking to identify two suspects in Walmart theft
Originally it was thought to be only 15 vehicles.
24 vehicles impacted by fire near Athens
Kevin Dukes (Source: WAFF)
Board of Education announces passing of Jackson County Schools Superintendent
Madison man faces manslaughter charge in drowning death of child
Madison man faces manslaughter charge in child pool death

Latest News

University of Alabama in Huntsville softball head coach Les Stuedeman received this year's...
Conversation with Les Stuedeman: Celebrating 50 Years of Title IX
Hartselle PD investigating shooting.
Hartselle PD investigating shooting
Opposition for new Decatur apartments.
Opposition for new Decatur apartments
United States Representative Mo Brooks said that he will appear before The Select Committee to...
Mo Brooks agrees to appear before Jan. 6 committee on certain terms