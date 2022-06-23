Deals
Daily Harvest recalls meal after illness reports

Daily Harvest said it is working with the Food and Drug Administration to investigate the issue.
Daily Harvest said it is working with the Food and Drug Administration to investigate the issue.(CNN Newsource)
By CNN
Published: Jun. 23, 2022 at 9:58 AM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
(CNN) - Daily Harvest is recalling one of its meals, French Lentil with Leek Crumbles, after some customers posted on social media about getting sick after eating it.

Some people said they suffered from serious stomach pain, and others say their livers and gall bladders were damaged.

Daily Harvest is asking people to throw out that meal and said it is working with the Food and Drug Administration to investigate the issue.

“We launched an investigation to identify the root cause of the health issues being reported. We’re working closely with the FDA and with multiple independent labs to investigate this,” Daily Harvest said in a recall notice.

Daily Harvest said so far, all their tests on the product have come back negative.

The recall is not on the FDA’s website because these meals are sold directly to consumers, though health officials have proposed regulating meal plan services.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

