Crime Stoppers: Crime of the Week

Crime Stoppers: Crime of the Week
By WAFF 48 Digital Staff
Published: Jun. 23, 2022 at 5:57 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A nail nightmare as police are searching for someone they say turned to violence when their salon service didn’t turn out how they wanted it to.

This happened last month at 3505 Pulaski Pike and it was all caught on camera. The victim in this case tells police that while the suspect was getting her nails done, she got angry and slapped them across the face.

The two argued and then the unhappy customer threw a flower vase, hitting the victim.

Authorities say the suspected slapper goes by Lisa and investigators still need help finding several others in our area.

Authorities are on the hunt for Trinity Williams — they say she rented a set of mattresses and couch from a local business and didn’t pay up.

It’s a similar story with Adorien Brewster who allegedly rented a sofa set and refused to cough up the cash for it.

Investigators tell us Jalawrence Lagrone cashed a check for over $4,000, but the only problem was that it did not belong to him.

Christine Gordon is wanted for possession of cocaine and Corey King is accused of trafficking marijuana.

If you have seen any of these people, just call 53-CRIME. You can also text or email your tips.

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.

