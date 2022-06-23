The Caverns Amphitheater: The coolest music venue in Tennessee just got cooler

GRUNDY COUNTY, TN. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - Just up the road form Alabama is a little area known as Grundy County, Tennessee. Though the town may be small, the sound is big.

A 3-million-year-old cave in Tennessee is now home to a world renowned music venue known as The Caverns. Hear some of your favorite music underground or at the brand new amphitheater.

The amphitheater started as a project during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic. Owner Todd Mayo was eager to bring back live music in a responsible way with outdoor concerts. After the first outdoor show with Alabama native Jason Isbell was a hit, he knew the amphitheater would be too.

Now, The Caverns Amphitheater is kicking things off with a grand opening! On June 25th, you can visit the new venue, check out the cave and catch a live show from Old Crow Medicine Show’s Hootenanny with Willie Watson, Joshua Hedley and Town Mountain.

With stunning views of the Cumberland Plateau, the new amphitheater will host crowds of up to 5,500 guests per show. Guests in the front section have exclusive access to restrooms and their own bar inside the world famous subterranean cave. At the back of the amphitheater, a new concessions building and restrooms have been added, as well as spaces for local food trucks and pop-up bars to set up.

To check out more from The Caverns and get tickets for a show, visit TheCaverns.com.

