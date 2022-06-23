Deals
Alabama native in award-winning short film, “Read Between The Lines”

By Anna Mahan
Published: Jun. 23, 2022 at 6:12 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - A short film featuring an Alabama actor is getting a lot of buzz.

Nicholas Di Prima grew up acting on stage in Albertville. His talents eventually led him to study theatre in college and now, a role in the short film, “Read Between the Lines.”

The story follows socially awkward Carlos, a young man who develops a crush on a local bookstore clerk. Carlos is faced with both his social anxiety and crippling fear of rejection in order to build up the courage he to ask the guy out. Di Prima, who plays Carlos it he film, worked alongside the film’s writer and director, Adante Watts.

The LGBTQ story is an official finalist and selection of many film festivals around the world. The full film can be viewed on Precision Entertainment’s YouTube page.

Di Prima joined Payton Walker for a conversation about the film and even teased that a new development in Read Between the Lines is on the way!

