Sorrell wins GOP runoff in state auditor race

State Rep. Andrew Sorrell won the Republican runoff in the state auditor race.
State Rep. Andrew Sorrell won the Republican runoff in the state auditor race.(Source: WSFA 12 News)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Jun. 21, 2022 at 10:07 PM CDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - State Rep. Andrew Sorrell is a step closer to becoming Alabama’s next state auditor.

Sorrell defeated Stan Cooke in the Republican runoff Tuesday by a vote of 189,895-138,959, according to unofficial results. This gave Sorrell 58% of the vote when the race was called.

[VIEW MORE ELECTION RESULTS]

Cooke is looking to replace term-limited Auditor Jim Zeigler in this seat. Zeigler was running for secretary of state but lost to State Rep. Wes Allen in Tuesday’s runoff.

Sorrell currently represents District 3 in the Alabama House of Representatives. He was elected in 2018.

There is no Democratic candidate in this race, but Sorrell will face a Libertarian opponent, Leigh Lachine, in November’s general election.

