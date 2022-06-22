Sarah J voted best musician in Huntsville

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - Sarah J is no stranger to the Tennessee Valley. Spending her nights and weekends playing every venue around Huntsville so it’s no surprise she was recently voted Huntsville’s Best Musician.

The young singer stays booked and busy playing shows around Nashville and Huntsville and is known for her melodic and sultry voice.

Payton Walker sat down the with Sarah J to learn more about her music and life playing shows.

You can find out where Sarah J is playing next on her Facebook page and listen to her music on all streaming platforms.

