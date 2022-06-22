Deals
Financial Minute
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Travel TVL
Star Market Contest
Become a WAFF Weather Kid
Publix Summer Favorites Bracket
Advertisement

Sarah J voted best musician in Huntsville

By Anna Mahan
Published: Jun. 22, 2022 at 3:33 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - Sarah J is no stranger to the Tennessee Valley. Spending her nights and weekends playing every venue around Huntsville so it’s no surprise she was recently voted Huntsville’s Best Musician.

The young singer stays booked and busy playing shows around Nashville and Huntsville and is known for her melodic and sultry voice.

Payton Walker sat down the with Sarah J to learn more about her music and life playing shows.

You can find out where Sarah J is playing next on her Facebook page and listen to her music on all streaming platforms.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter!

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Decision 2022: See full results for Tuesday’s Primary Runoff
Police believe the two men left the scene in a light-colored vehicle
Madison Police looking to identify two suspects in Walmart theft
Red water in Marsh Creek
Abnormal color found contaminating local creek
Stabbing scene
School reacts to teenage girl’s death as search for suspects continues
Two-vehicle crash blocking westbound lanes of Alabama 20.
Wreck involving commercial vehicle blocking lanes of AL 20