Deals
Financial Minute
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Travel TVL
Star Market Contest
Become a WAFF Weather Kid
Publix Summer Favorites Bracket
Advertisement

Reward offered for suspects who robbed several mail carriers in Birmingham

The suspects were seen in a 2015-2017 black Nissan Versa with a spoiler and a green and white...
The suspects were seen in a 2015-2017 black Nissan Versa with a spoiler and a green and white Drive Time paper tag.(Ethan Stein)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Jun. 22, 2022 at 2:46 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The U.S. Postal Inspection Service (USPS) is offering up to a $50,000 reward for information that leads to those responsible for robbing three mail carriers in Birmingham.

  • On June 18, 2022, around 11:30 a.m. a letter carrier was robbed in the 1200 block of 15th St. north.
  • On June 21, 2022, around 10:45 a.m. a letter carrier was robbed in the 900 block of Valley Road Place
  • June 21, 2022, around 11:10 a.m. a letter carrier in the 1000 block of 57th St. was robbed.

The suspects were seen in a 2015-2017 black Nissan Versa with a spoiler and a green and white Drive Time paper tag.

The suspects were seen in a 2015-2017 black Nissan Versa with a spoiler and a green and white...
The suspects were seen in a 2015-2017 black Nissan Versa with a spoiler and a green and white Drive Time paper tag.(USPS)

If you have any information about this incident, please contact the: U.S. Postal Inspection Service at 1-877-876-2455 (say “Law Enforcement”) Reference Case No. 3754946

The suspects were seen in a 2015-2017 black Nissan Versa with a spoiler and a green and white...
The suspects were seen in a 2015-2017 black Nissan Versa with a spoiler and a green and white Drive Time paper tag.(USPS)

All information will be kept strictly confidential.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Subscribe to our WBRC newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Decision 2022: See full results for Tuesday’s Primary Runoff
Police believe the two men left the scene in a light-colored vehicle
Madison Police looking to identify two suspects in Walmart theft
Red water in Marsh Creek
Abnormal color found contaminating local creek
Stabbing scene
School reacts to teenage girl’s death as search for suspects continues
Two-vehicle crash blocking westbound lanes of Alabama 20.
Wreck involving commercial vehicle blocking lanes of AL 20

Latest News

Arnold was arrested after law enforcement discovered 2400 fentanyl pills and 15 pounds of...
2400 Fentanyl Pills located by Lauderdale County Drug Task Force
Athens Fire and Rescue says that 15 vehicles were impacted by the fire.
15 vehicles impacted by fire near Athens
Madison man faces manslaughter charge in drowning death of child
Madison man faces manslaughter charge in child pool death
With interest rates on the rise, federal student loans are about to get more expensive.
Watching Your Wallet: Student loan interest rates increase