President of Franklin County Rescue Squad arrested for theft

FRANKLIN Co., Ala. (WAFF) - The President of the Franklin County Rescue Squad was arrested after stealing over $13,000 of taxpayer money.

In April, the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office received complaints about a “large sum” of money missing.

John WM Brackin Jr. was found to have been using funds to purchase food, prescription medications, dog food, video games, internet service at his residence and a cell phone bill for service on his wife’s phone.

According to a Facebook post from the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, Brackin Jr. would get cash back on some purchases and would often get cash from an ATM.

Brackin Jr. admitted to using $13,000 for personal items but was unable to produce receipts for the items.

The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office believes that he had been using the funds for many of the years while he was the president of the Franklin County Rescue Squad.

Press Release In April 2022, Investigators with the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office received a... Posted by Franklin County Sheriff's Office on Wednesday, June 22, 2022

Brackin Jr. has been arrested for first-degree theft of property and the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office says that more charges may be added later.

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.