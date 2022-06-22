Deals
Plane crash results in brief closure of Scottsboro Airport

Plane crashes at Scottsboro Airport
Plane crashes at Scottsboro Airport(Renier Westhuizen)
By WAFF 48 Digital Staff
Published: Jun. 22, 2022 at 10:03 AM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
SCOTTSBORO, Ala. (WAFF) - A plane crashed near the Scottsboro Municipal Airport on Wednesday morning.

According to Airport Manager J.B. Sandlin, the plane crashed on June 22 around 6:15 a.m. with only the pilot on board. The crash resulted in no injuries. The airport closed for a brief period following the crash to check for property damage. Operations resumed at 7:15 a.m.

Sandlin confirms some minor fence damage was found.

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.

