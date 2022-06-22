North Alabama Homebuilding Academy offers summer camp for teenage girls

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - When you walk into the North Alabama Homebuilding Academy (NAHA), lab, you have to grab your hat and your safety glasses. The North Alabama Homebuilding Academy partnered with Girls Inc. of Huntsville for the second year in a row to offer a free STEM camp for teenage girls.

Executive Director of Girls Inc. of Huntsville said “the purpose of this camp is to expose our girls to the world of STEM. You know STEM is very broad so we try to create opportunities for them to learn about various career paths in the are,” Stephanie Malone.

Students attend the camp for four days a week for two weeks. The young ladies learn everything from designing projects to being safe with power tools.

The Administrator at the North Alabama Homebuilding Academy said, “They’ve used everything from drills to electric-screwdrivers to air guns to staple--to build a make one take one library, so we are going to put these up in the community,” Tommy Davis.

Students also got to rub shoulders with local female business leaders and leaders in the construction industry. The camp’s focus was on construction and de-stigmatizing the idea that girls can’t be in the construction industry.

Participants like Tamea said the camp has given her a wide variety of skills. “This program teaches a lot of diverse like safety, power tools and knowing how to use them, it also teaches you no matter what you look like-- you can use power tools,” Tamea Edwards.

The goal of Girls Inc. is to empower the next generation of innovators like Blake Weaver to be strong, smart, and bold. “Go for it! Like try new things-- you can do things other people can do. I know everyone says girl power like you can do things boys can do... not boy are the only people who can do construction.”

Tearing down barriers and building a future is the goal that everyone is trying to accomplish.

