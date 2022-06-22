Man charged with first-degree sexual abuse, sodomy

DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - A man has been arrested and charged with first-degree sexual abuse, first-degree sodomy and other charges, after a flash drive was turned in to the Decatur Police Department.

In May, a resident turned over to police a flash drive containing photographs and videos of James Dwight Mitchell, 32, involved in nudity and sex acts with a 12-year-old juvenile.

The United States Marshals located and arrested Mitchell in Jackson, Tennessee, on June 21. Mitchell has been charged with production of obscene matter, possession of obscene matter, first-degree sexual abuse and first-degree sodomy.

Following extradition to Alabama, Mitchell will be booked into the Morgan County Jail in lieu of a $160,000 bond.

