Madison man faces manslaughter charge in child pool death

MADISON, Ala. (WAFF) - A Madison man is facing a manslaughter charge following a drowning incident involving a child on Memorial Day.

According to court documents, Tony Burks, age 44, was arrested on June 20. He was released on the same day on a $30,000 bond.

Police say the incident happened on May 31. According to the criminal complaint against Burks, he was grilling when the child got into the pool. The complaint also states Burks was under the influence of “some substance” at the same time.

The child involved in the drowning was identified as Zaviah Garner, per the criminal complaint.

Zaviah’s mother spoke with WAFF following the arrest of Burks. She said Tony Burks is her father and Zaviah’s grandfather.

Burks will be back in court on July 6.

Zaviah Garner (Family of Victim)

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.