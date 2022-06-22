Deals
Financial Minute
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Travel TVL
Star Market Contest
Become a WAFF Weather Kid
Publix Summer Favorites Bracket
Advertisement

Madison man faces manslaughter charge in child pool death

44-year-old Tony Burks was arrested and charged with manslaughter following the investigation of an incident that happened on May 31st.
By WAFF 48 Digital Staff
Published: Jun. 22, 2022 at 1:36 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Ala. (WAFF) - A Madison man is facing a manslaughter charge following a drowning incident involving a child on Memorial Day.

According to court documents, Tony Burks, age 44, was arrested on June 20. He was released on the same day on a $30,000 bond.

Police say the incident happened on May 31. According to the criminal complaint against Burks, he was grilling when the child got into the pool. The complaint also states Burks was under the influence of “some substance” at the same time.

The child involved in the drowning was identified as Zaviah Garner, per the criminal complaint.

Zaviah’s mother spoke with WAFF following the arrest of Burks. She said Tony Burks is her father and Zaviah’s grandfather.

Burks will be back in court on July 6.

Zaviah Garner
Zaviah Garner(Family of Victim)

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Decision 2022: See full results for Tuesday’s Primary Runoff
Police believe the two men left the scene in a light-colored vehicle
Madison Police looking to identify two suspects in Walmart theft
Red water in Marsh Creek
Abnormal color found contaminating local creek
Stabbing scene
School reacts to teenage girl’s death as search for suspects continues
Two-vehicle crash blocking westbound lanes of Alabama 20.
Wreck involving commercial vehicle blocking lanes of AL 20

Latest News

With interest rates on the rise, federal student loans are about to get more expensive.
Watching Your Wallet: Student loan interest rates increase
Watching Your Wallet: Student loan interest rates increase
Madison man faces manslaughter charge in child pool death
Madison man faces manslaughter charge in child pool death
Downtown construction impacting Decatur residents
Downtown construction impacting Decatur residents