Looking back at Lauren Bradford’s year as Miss Alabama

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - Every year, dozens of women take their place on stage in hopes of becoming the next Miss Alabama.

Before they do, current Miss Alabama, Lauren Bradford, is looking back at her time with the title.

The Gulf Shores native was crowned Miss Alabama in June of 2021. In the past year, she’s worked with the Alabama Department of Public Health to better educate people on COVID-19 and partnered with the State Department of Education to create curriculum for all public schools across the state as part of her platform, Unplug: The Digital Diet Plan. Through the program, students learn more about the dangerous habits of technology and social media and how to turn them into healthy ones.

Bradford continued to wow the rest of America when she graced the stages of the 100th annual Miss America competition and was named First Runner Up. She was the first woman from Alabama to take home second place in over 10 years.

Now, she’s getting ready to pass on her crown to the next Miss Alabama.

“I feel really excited for the week that’s coming,” Bradford said. “I feel so excited to welcome a new woman into this sisterhood and to be her ally and her friend throughout it. It really is what you make it.”

Bradford says she is going to soak up all her last moments as the title holder and encourages the next young women going through the competition to to do the same.

“[These moments] are irreplaceable and you don’t get them back,” she said. “And know that your worth is not defined in a crown. Your worth is not defined in a title and that goes for anyone in any job or any position in life that they’re pursuing. Your worth is not defined by that. You have value, you have purpose, you have meaning.”

The Miss Alabama competition takes place in Birmingham on June 29th and the final competition and crowning will take place on July 2.

For more information, visit MissAlabama.com.

