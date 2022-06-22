Deals
Highs near 100 degrees for your Wednesday

WAFF 10 Day Forecast
By Eric Burke
Published: Jun. 22, 2022 at 3:48 AM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Areas of patchy fog have developed overnight with things feeling a bit more muggy, temps are in the upper 60s to middle 70s. 

We have the FIRST ALERT out for potentially dangerous heat this afternoon as the heat index will reach 100 to 105 degrees.  Skies will be mainly sunny with some passing clouds, the wind will be light from the northwest.  More clouds will move in overnight with lows staying very warm in the middle 70s.  A north wind will knock down our temperatures and humidity levels for Thursday with highs in the middle to upper 90s.  Friday will be another sunny and hot afternoon with a high of 96 degrees. 

The weekend forecast will stay hot with highs in the upper 90s for Saturday and Sunday.  There will be plenty of dry hours over the weekend for outside plans, but isolated showers and storms may develop on Saturday.  Sunday has a better chance of seeing storms developing into the afternoon. 

Next week looks cooler with chances for needed rain and storms each day.

