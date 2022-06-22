Four locations near Huntsville for newest COVID-19 vaccine age group

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - According to Vaccine.gov there are only four locations in the WAFF viewing area that have appointments available for the newest COVID-19 vaccine age group.

Three of the four locations are in Alabama while the fourth is in Fayetteville, Tennessee at the Lincoln County Health Department 1000 Washington St. West.

The three in Alabama are, Huntsville Walgreens at 3120 Bob Wallace Ave. Arab Kids R Us Pediatrics 121 Golfview Dr. NE and the last is at the Fort Payne Walgreens 1613 Glenn Blvd SW.

The CDC now advises that children between 6-months and 5-years are able to get the COVID-19 vaccine,

For more information visit, Vaccine.gov.

