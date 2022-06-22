Deals
Financial Minute
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Travel TVL
Star Market Contest
Become a WAFF Weather Kid
Publix Summer Favorites Bracket
Advertisement

Flowers wins Democratic runoff in gubernatorial race

Yolanda Flowers won the Democratic runoff in Alabama's gubernatorial race.
Yolanda Flowers won the Democratic runoff in Alabama's gubernatorial race.(Source: Gray Television)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Jun. 21, 2022 at 10:36 PM CDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Yolanda Flowers is heading to the general election in Alabama’s gubernatorial race.

Flowers beat State Sen. Malika Sanders-Fortier in Tuesday’s Democratic runoff. Unofficial results show she got 32,416 votes while Sanders-Fortier got 26,371. This gave Flowers 55% of the vote.

“That’s all I can ask-- that you hear, you see, what Alabama’s been going through and that it is time for change so that we can make our mom, our dear mother Alabama, make her that prophetic name the tribal town, make her proud, make her a beautiful lady,” Flowers said to her supporters Tuesday.

[VIEW MORE ELECTION RESULTS]

She will now face incumbent Gov. Kay Ivey in November’s general election.

Flowers is from Birmingham and is an educator of 20 years. She has worked with adults and children who have various disabilities. She said education is one of her top priorities.

She also campaigned on health care access and criminal justice reform. She also wants a state lottery.

This is Flowers’ first time running for governor. She is the state’s first Black gubernatorial candidate nominated by a major party.

Copyright 2022 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Decision 2022: See full results for Tuesday’s Primary Runoff
Police believe the two men left the scene in a light-colored vehicle
Madison Police looking to identify two suspects in Walmart theft
Red water in Marsh Creek
Abnormal color found contaminating local creek
Stabbing scene
School reacts to teenage girl’s death as search for suspects continues
Two-vehicle crash blocking westbound lanes of Alabama 20.
Wreck involving commercial vehicle blocking lanes of AL 20

Latest News

State Rep. Wes Allen won the Republican runoff in Alabama's secretary of state race.
Allen defeats Zeigler in GOP secretary of state runoff
Katie Britt won the runoff in the GOP race for U.S. Senate.
Britt wins GOP runoff in US Senate race
State Rep. Andrew Sorrell won the Republican runoff in the state auditor race.
Sorrell wins GOP runoff in state auditor race
Allen defeats Zeigler in GOP secretary of state runoff
Allen defeats Zeigler in GOP secretary of state runoff
Britt wins GOP runoff in US Senate race
Britt wins GOP runoff in US Senate race