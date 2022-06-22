FIRST ALERT: Triple-Digit Temperatures Possible

FIRST ALERT today for excessive levels of heat across the Tennessee Valley with forecast temperatures potentially making today the warmest day of the year so far. Currently, temperatures are sitting in the mid to upper 90s. As we head into the rest of the afternoon, triple-digits are not out of the question in some locations, so please continue to stay hydrated and limit your time outdoors. There is a slight chance for an isolated shower or pop-up storm later into the evening, but most of us will be staying dry. Overnight lows will be dipping back into the lower and mid 70s.

Heat will continue the rest of the week and into the weekend with afternoon highs remaining in the mid to upper 90s. However, feels like temperatures should be a bit more tolerable each day with dewpoints staying on the lower side.

By the weekend, rain chances will start making their way back into the forecast with isolated showers and storms likely on Saturday. Better chances for measurable rain looks to be on Sunday into Monday as a cold front approaches the region. Behind the front, temperatures will get knocked down about ten degrees, so get ready to say goodbye to the heat, at least in the short term.

