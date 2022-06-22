Deals
Downtown construction impacting Decatur residents

The block of First and Second Avenue Southeast and East Moulton and Johnston will be under construction for the next year.
By Jesse Kelley and Davon Taylor
Published: Jun. 22, 2022 at 11:57 AM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - People in Decatur can see some changes coming downtown very soon. The block of First and Second Avenue Southeast and East Moulton and Johnston will be under construction for the remainder of the year.

The construction will include a Fairfield Inn by Marriott, a city parking deck, and the Alabama Center for the Arts dormitory. Construction for the Alabama Center for the Arts dormitory has begun earlier this week.

City officials are excited to see what this new construction will bring to the city including the revenue it can provide for the economy.

Officials also encourage residents of Decatur to be patient and flexible with the possible influx of traffic around various construction sites across downtown Decatur.

The dormitories will cost $15.6 million dollars and is part of the Alabama Center for the Arts. This is part of a dual partnership that the Center has with Calhoun Community College and Athens State University.

The city also has plans to construct a four-story parking deck with 220 spaces that will include four 1,200-square-foot retail space. The deck will be along East Moulton Street and next to the hotel that will include parking spaces designated for hotel guests.

Officials say the goal is to have the parking deck open by next spring and the dorms open by next fall. No parking fees have been set for the deck just yet.

Individuals who are interested in learning at the Alabama Center for the Arts can register here.

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.

