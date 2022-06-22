Deals
COVID-19 Vaccines available next Thursday for new age group

Huntsville Hospital is expecting a shipment soon.
By Marisa Gjuraj
Published: Jun. 22, 2022 at 6:26 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Huntsville Hospital is one of the dozens of Alabama Health care providers receiving the state’s first shipments of COVID vaccine doses for children 6-months to 5-years-old.

Tracy Doughty President and Chief Operating Officer at Huntsville Hospital said parents will be able to give their children the vaccine soon.

“Tuesday and next Thursday is our first time from 3-5pm and were projecting initially maybe at first a good mix of people but it will trail off right before school starts.”

Starting Friday, June 24, parents can go to Huntsville Hospital’s website to schedule an appointment. Next Thursday, June 30 will be the first day children can get the shot at the hospital.

Dr. Stubblefield with the Alabama Health Department of Public Health says the dose is lower and children have a similar immune response to the shot as adults.

“So far the side effects have been very minimal what most people would experience is a sore arm and just feeling well.”

Dr. Stubblefield says vaccines will soon be shipped directly to even more providers.

“We’re encouraging parents to visit the Vaccines.gov website, to call their local pediatric health care provider who ever sees their children and or the local health department will receive the vaccine and start giving them.”

He said getting the vaccine is the best way to prevent getting COVID.

