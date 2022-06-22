Commission Chairman Dale Strong wins Alabama’s 5th Congressional District GOP runoff

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Madison County Commission Chairman Dale Strong won the only runoff among Alabama’s seven U.S. House seats, claiming the Republican nomination in the 5th District.

Strong, who has served as Commission Chairman since 2012, defeated former Huntsville City Schools Superintendent Casey Wardynski.

With 99% of the votes counted, Strong held 63% of the vote. WAFF 48 spoke with Strong last night about his campaign. He said that he will focus on immigration and national security, and one of his most important goals is to “take America back.”

”It’s not about me,” said Strong. “It is about us, it is about America, and ladies and gentlemen, we are fixing to take America back. We’re fixing to address these issues. I want to thank those that have called. I have been more nervous tonight than I’ve been this whole campaign because I knew this was going to work.”

WAFF 48 reached out to Casey Wardynski for comment.

In a statement, he said, “The voters of District 5 have spoken. Some voters spoke through their ballot, a larger group through their silence. 88 percent of voters gave their proxy to the 12 percent who participated in the runoff election. Through their actions, Mr. Strong will advance to the General Election in November, and we continue the great tradition our founders began 234 years ago of government by the people.”

“In the fullness of time, we shall see it will also be a government for the people. I thank all of my supporters for their votes, their encouragement, their hard work, and their friendship. God save the United States of America, our forces around the world, and those patriots who keep the noble ideals of limited government, liberty, and prosperity guided by divine providence in their hearts,” he added.

Strong will face Democrat Kathy Warner-Stanton of Decatur in the upcoming general election. The general election winner will replace U.S. Rep. Mo Brooks, who lost a runoff race with former business lobby leader Katie Britt for the seat being vacated by U.S. Sen. Richard Shelby.

