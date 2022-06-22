Deals
Britt wins GOP runoff in US Senate race

Katie Britt won the runoff in the GOP race for U.S. Senate.
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Jun. 21, 2022 at 8:23 PM CDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Political newcomer Katie Britt is heading to the general election in Alabama’s U.S. Senate race.

Britt beat veteran lawmaker Rep. Mo Brooks in Tuesday’s GOP runoff. Speaking from Huntsville, Brooks acknowledged her win shortly after media reports called it around 8 p.m.

Unofficial results showed Britt with 108,187 votes or 65%, and Brooks with 58,658 votes, or 35%.

“I have said I am a mama on a mission,” Britt said to her supporters Tuesday night. “And the two reasons that Wesley and I chose to jump in this race are standing right beside us. We know they’re worth fighting for your children, your grandchildren are worth fighting for. Alabama’s future is worth fighting for and this nation is worth fighting for.”

Britt is vying to take the place of her former boss, Sen. Richard Shelby, who is retiring at the end of this term. Britt used to be his chief of staff.

She also used to be president and CEO of the Business Council of Alabama, which she resigned from to run for Senate.

Britt will face Democrat Will Boyd in the November general election for Shelby’s seat.

Brooks currently serves as in the United State House of Representatives, representing Alabama’s Fifth District. He campaigned heavily on the endorsement of former President Donald Trump, but that endorsement was rescinded in March.

Trump then endorsed Britt toward the end of the race.

This was not Brooks’ first run for the U.S. Senate. He ran in 2017 but lost the Republican primary to Roy Moore. Unlike his previous run, which was during a special election, Brooks gave up his House seat to run in this Senate race.

Copyright 2022 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.

