Board of Education announces passing of Jackson County Schools Superintendent

SCOTTSBORO, Ala. (WAFF) - Jackson County Schools Superintendent Kevin Dukes passed away this week, according to the County Board of Education.

The following statement was released on the Jackson County Board of Education’s Facebook page:

Our Superintendent, Mr. Kevin Dukes has passed. He was loved and will be missed by many. His passion and leadership will never be forgotten. Please keep the Jackson County School District and the Dukes family in your thoughts and prayers.

Jackson County Superintendent Kevin Dukes (Jackson County Board of Education)

No further information is available at this time.

