Before he was WAFF’s Chief Meteorologist, Brad Travis served in the Gulf War

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - This month, TVL is highlighting our nation’s heroes for a little extra Military appreciation.

We’re especially grateful to be recognizing one of our very own, Chief Meteorologist Brad Travis. He served our great nation in the U.S. Army and is sharing more of his story with TVL.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter!

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.