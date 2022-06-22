Deals
Financial Minute
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Travel TVL
Star Market Contest
Become a WAFF Weather Kid
Publix Summer Favorites Bracket
Advertisement

Before he was WAFF’s Chief Meteorologist, Brad Travis served in the Gulf War

By Anna Mahan
Published: Jun. 22, 2022 at 3:58 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - This month, TVL is highlighting our nation’s heroes for a little extra Military appreciation.

We’re especially grateful to be recognizing one of our very own, Chief Meteorologist Brad Travis. He served our great nation in the U.S. Army and is sharing more of his story with TVL.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter!

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Decision 2022: See full results for Tuesday’s Primary Runoff
Police believe the two men left the scene in a light-colored vehicle
Madison Police looking to identify two suspects in Walmart theft
Red water in Marsh Creek
Abnormal color found contaminating local creek
Stabbing scene
School reacts to teenage girl’s death as search for suspects continues
Two-vehicle crash blocking westbound lanes of Alabama 20.
Wreck involving commercial vehicle blocking lanes of AL 20