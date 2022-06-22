Deals
Financial Minute
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Travel TVL
Star Market Contest
Become a WAFF Weather Kid
Publix Summer Favorites Bracket
Advertisement

Allen defeats Zeigler in GOP secretary of state runoff

By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Jun. 21, 2022 at 9:12 PM CDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - State Rep. Wes Allen is heading to the general election in Alabama’s secretary of state race.

Allen defeated state Auditor Jim Zeigler in Tuesday’s Republican runoff. Allen got 64% of the votes, while Zeigler got 36%.

“The fun is in the winning,” Allen said to his reporters Tuesday. “We’re looking forward to going on to November and winning in November. We will not slow down I am not going to take my foot off the gas you guys know me too well. You know I am going to work and we’re looking forward to it so I’m gonna ask the people of Alabama tonight for their votes.”

[VIEW MORE ELECTION RESULTS]

Before being elected to the state Legislature, Allen served as probate judge in Pike County for a decade, where he was responsible for administering elections.

Zeigler will finish his second term as state auditor.

Allen will face the Democratic candidate Pamela Lafitte in November’s general election.

Copyright 2022 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Decision 2022: See full results for Tuesday’s Primary Runoff
Police believe the two men left the scene in a light-colored vehicle
Madison Police looking to identify two suspects in Walmart theft
Red water in Marsh Creek
Abnormal color found contaminating local creek
Stabbing scene
School reacts to teenage girl’s death as search for suspects continues
Two-vehicle crash blocking westbound lanes of Alabama 20.
Wreck involving commercial vehicle blocking lanes of AL 20

Latest News

Dale Strong takes runoff for Alabama 5th District
Dale Strong takes runoff for Alabama 5th District
Katie Britt won the runoff in the GOP race for U.S. Senate.
Britt wins GOP runoff in US Senate race
State Rep. Andrew Sorrell won the Republican runoff in the state auditor race.
Sorrell wins GOP runoff in state auditor race
Allen defeats Zeigler in GOP secretary of state runoff
Allen defeats Zeigler in GOP secretary of state runoff