Allen defeats Zeigler in GOP secretary of state runoff

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - State Rep. Wes Allen is heading to the general election in Alabama’s secretary of state race.

Allen defeated state Auditor Jim Zeigler in Tuesday’s Republican runoff. Allen got 64% of the votes, while Zeigler got 36%.

“The fun is in the winning,” Allen said to his reporters Tuesday. “We’re looking forward to going on to November and winning in November. We will not slow down I am not going to take my foot off the gas you guys know me too well. You know I am going to work and we’re looking forward to it so I’m gonna ask the people of Alabama tonight for their votes.”

Before being elected to the state Legislature, Allen served as probate judge in Pike County for a decade, where he was responsible for administering elections.

Zeigler will finish his second term as state auditor.

Allen will face the Democratic candidate Pamela Lafitte in November’s general election.

