2400 Fentanyl Pills located by Lauderdale County Drug Task Force

FLORENCE, Ala. (WAFF) - The Lauderdale County Drug Task Force says that it discovered fentanyl and marijuana while executing a search warrant on Decatur Ave.

According to a Facebook post from the Florence Police Department, Darien Avante Arnold was arrested on June 15 when police located 2400 fentanyl pills and approximately 15 pounds of marijuana.

Law enforcement agencies discovered approximately 15 pounds of marijuana. (Florence Police Department)

The Florence Police Department, Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Office, Alabama Law Enforcement Agency and DEA all assisted the Lauderdale County Drug Task Force in the bust.

Multiple law enforcement agencies were involved in finding 2400 fentanyl pills. (Florence Police Department)

Arnold was charged with trafficking in illegal drugs, trafficking marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.

***PRESS RELEASE*** On 6/15/2022 Agents with the Lauderdale County Drug Task Force executed a lawful search warrant... Posted by Florence Alabama Police Department on Wednesday, June 22, 2022

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.