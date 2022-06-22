2400 Fentanyl Pills located by Lauderdale County Drug Task Force
Published: Jun. 22, 2022 at 3:14 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
FLORENCE, Ala. (WAFF) - The Lauderdale County Drug Task Force says that it discovered fentanyl and marijuana while executing a search warrant on Decatur Ave.
According to a Facebook post from the Florence Police Department, Darien Avante Arnold was arrested on June 15 when police located 2400 fentanyl pills and approximately 15 pounds of marijuana.
The Florence Police Department, Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Office, Alabama Law Enforcement Agency and DEA all assisted the Lauderdale County Drug Task Force in the bust.
Arnold was charged with trafficking in illegal drugs, trafficking marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.
